Grandmother of survivor of NYC shooting spree furious at scooter-riding suspect

When a scooter-riding gunman on a senseless rampage shot Cesar Martinez in Brooklyn Saturday it was like he wounded the bystander’s whole family, the victim’s distraught grandmother said Monday.

“His mother is holding up more than me,” said Ana Burgos, 60, who has been caring for Martinez since the weekend shooting spree left two other random victims wounded and an 87-year-old man dead.

“She holds it in a little bit but she needs to cry,” Burgos said. “She needs to scream. She needs to hit something. She needs to let it out. But she has been strong.”

Cops arrested Thomas Abreu, a 25-year-old restaurant deliveryman and charged him with the caught-on-camera 30 minute shooting spree that stretched from Brooklyn to Queens and claimed the life of Hamod Ali Saeidi, who was shot and killed while taking his daily stroll along a Queens street.

According to police, Martinez, 21, was Abreu’s first victim, taking a bullet in the shoulder when Abreu whizzed by him shortly after 11 a.m. ET at Arlington Ave. and Ashford St., two blocks from the duplex where the suspect lives in Cypress Hills.

Surveillance footage obtained by the Daily News shows Martinez crossing the street when the moped-riding gunman zips past him and opens fire, sending the victim sprawling to the ground in the crosswalk.

Martinez was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital and has since been recovering with help from his worried and angry grandmother.

“Thank God that he’s home,” she said. “And I thank God that he’s alive. And I thank God for the officer that helped him. And, God willing, he’s going to be fine.”

“Right now he’s in pain so he’s on medication — antibiotics, Motrin, Tylenol,” she added.

“He lost a tooth, broke his nose. So he’s going to have a couple of surgeries to fix all of that. And he wobbles a bit when he walks. I guess he has a nerve pinch. But the doctor says that he’s back to normal. It’s going to take time but he’s going to be back to his normal self. I can’t wait. I can’t wait.”

In the meantime, Burgos said she remains puzzled about what motivated Abreu to attack a series of strangers.

After Martinez was shot, the shooter next surfaced on Jamaica Ave., where he shot 87-year-old Saeidi in the back during one of the victim’s daily walks near 109th St. in Richmond Hill at 11:27 a.m. ET.

Abreu then opened fire on a group standing a block away on 108th St. but his bullets failed to hit their marks and he sped away, according to police.

The shooter next targeted a 44-year-old man on Hillside Ave. and 126th St. at 11:35 a.m. ET, striking him in the cheek, police said. The man was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

The scooter rider shot his final victim, a 63-year-old man, on Jamaica Ave. and 134th St. at 11:37 a.m. ET, striking that victim in the shoulder.

“I would like to know why,” Burgos said. “How do you get up in the morning and say ‘I’m just going to go out and hurt four families.’ Because it’s not only mine. I’m also grieving for the man who passed away and the others who are in the hospital.”

“Like, why? What was your problem?” she added. “He didn’t do nothing to you. Neither did the other people. And they say ‘mental illness.’ But nah, he knew exactly what he was doing.”

Martinez has two younger sisters, 14-year-old twins and an 18-year-old brother.

“They are taking it hard,” the grandmother said. “His brother, he doesn’t like to show emotions. He likes to keep everything inside of him. Yesterday when they gave the OK to go in one by one, when he came out he was crying. I hugged him and I said, ‘It’s okay to cry. It’s okay to cry.’ So we both cried.”