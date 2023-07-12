Grandmother suspected in fatal Jeff hit-and-run in Louisville jail after arrest

Jul. 11—JEFFERSONVILLE — A woman accused of running over and killing an 18-month-old Jeffersonville girl is being held in Louisville Metro Corrections after being arrested in Kentucky late last week.

As of Tuesday afternoon jail records indicate Lisa Tesch is still being detained in Kentucky, but is facing serious charges in Indiana related to the death of her granddaughter, Eleanor Campbell.

News and Tribune partner WAVE-TV reports if Tesch is not returned to Indiana she's expected back in Kentucky's Jefferson District Court early next month.

Jeffersonville Police said Tesch is seen on security video running over the child in the parking lot of the Motel 6 near Eastern Parkway and I-65 and then speeding away from the scene on June 16. She was then on the run for three weeks before Louisville Metro Police arrested her in Louisville on July 7.

Tesch was arrested in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood along with a family member, identified by police as Joshua David.

LMPD said in a statement that Tesch is "a known fugitive" with "outstanding warrants from Kentucky."

She was in a Louisville courtroom on Monday morning and indicated she won't waive extradition back to Clark County, where she's currently charged with a felony for failure to remain at a scene of an accident resulting in death.

Court documents show that Tesch had been in trouble with the law previously and has faced both felony and misdemeanor charges within the past decade related to drug use.

The probable cause affidavit in the case states that Tesch is seen on surveillance video exiting her vehicle after the child was struck, before driving away from the scene.

"Tesch appears, on surveillance camera, to become alarmed and leave the scene in the same vehicle a high rate of speed," Jeffersonville Police Detective Chris Beahl wrote in the probable cause affidavit.