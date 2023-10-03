Grandmother walking her dogs killed in hit-and-run crash, California family says

A woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking her dogs in a crosswalk, California police reported.

A vehicle hit the woman at 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, in the Panorama City neighborhood of Los Angeles, police said in a news release.

The driver didn’t stop to help the woman, who later died of her injuries, police said. They did not say whether the dogs were hurt.

“I think it’s really unfair,” Naomi Hidalgo, the woman’s daughter, told KTLA. “You just took a person’s life away and you don’t care, you didn’t even have the courage to pull over, nothing, to even stop at the stop sign.

Adriana Sanchez, who also was a grandmother, walked her two dogs every morning in the neighborhood, where she had lived for 10 years, her family told the station.

Los Angeles has a standing reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in a hit-and-run crash.

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 818-644-8114 or 818-644-8033. Anonymous tips can be made through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

