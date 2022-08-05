Grandmother wanted in connection with infant’s overdose in McKees Rocks facing more charges

A woman wanted in connection with her 10-month-old grandchild’s overdose at her home in McKees Rocks is facing more charges.

According to court documents, police determined that 47-year-old Robbie Boyer was also looking after two other grandchildren at the time, ages 3 and 9. Police said both of those children also had drugs in their system.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 47-year-old Robbie Boyer after her grandson had to be revived with Narcan at a home in McKees Rocks on July 31, 2022.

Boyer is facing additional charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

On July 31, police and medics were sent to a home on Fair Oaks Street at around 8:44 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive child. Allegheny County police said first responders used naloxone to revive the baby, a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. The baby then became responsive and was rushed to Children’s Hospital. The infant was last listed in stable condition.

According to the criminal complaint, Boyer was caring for the victim at the time of the incident. Police said she took off when officers arrived at the scene.

An arrest warrant was issued for Boyer on Aug 1. She has not yet been arrested.

