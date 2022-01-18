Grandmother working at Cracker Barrel killed trying to help staffer escape robbery

Robin Baucom, a 59-year-old grandmother and Cracker Barrel associate manager, was killed on Jan. 15 after she tried to prevent an armed man from entering the restaurant.

Baucom was shot in the Houston-area restaurant around 6:15 a.m. Saturday morning, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted more information about the “heartbreaking” shooting.

“It appears the suspect approached a female as she arrived at work and attempted to rob her of her purse,” he wrote. “The female manager opened the door to assist and let her employee in. The suspect then shot the manager.”

He added, “Sad to think these victims were simply starting their day, working.”

The press release said the suspect returned to his vehicle and fled the scene. Baucom, who was shot in the chest according to the statement, was taken to a hospital and later died.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide, Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units are currently investigating the case.

According to NBC News affiliate KPRC of Houston, Baucom worked at the chain’s Texas location for 34 years.

“She is our hero and we hope she will be remembered as a hero because she lost her life trying to protect her employees and Cracker Barrel,” Baucom’s sister Gail wrote in a statement to KPRC. “She was always taking care of business wherever she was needed.”

Following the tragic incident, Gonzalez also shared images of the possible suspect and his vehicle on Twitter.

Cracker Barrel addressed Baucom’s death in a statement to TODAY.

"We can confirm that there was a criminal shooting at our Houston store on North Freeway prior to opening Saturday morning which resulted in our store’s associate manager sustaining fatal injuries as she protected other employees from harm," the statement said. "All of Cracker Barrel is solely focused on supporting our manager’s family, her fellow employees, and local law enforcement as we grapple with this tragedy and grieve."

On Monday, the man suspected of shooting Baucom, 28-year-old Nathan Humphrey was killed by deputies, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators confirmed two undercover officers were trailing Humphrey, who was wanted for two felony warrants in addition to being the suspect in Baucom’s case.

The press release about the officer-involved shooting said the suspect refused commands and reached into his waistband.

Gonzalez provided details about the pursuit on his Twitter account and revealed, “While attempting to arrest the male, our members fired their weapons striking the male. The male has been transported to a hospital in critical condition.”

Humphrey was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said.

KPRC reported Baucom is survived by her husband, three children and three grandchildren.