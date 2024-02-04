Grandpa with ‘beginner’s luck’ wins big lottery prize. Now he wants to help grandkids

A retired security guard’s “beginner’s luck” resulted in a $50,000 prize, Maryland Lottery officials reported.

The grandfather of two bought his first $30 200X The Cash scratch-off at a Gaithersburg liquor store, the lottery said in a Feb. 2 news release.

Later that day, he scratched off the ticket and found a 50x symbol above a $1,000 prize, officials said, entitling him to $50,000.

The man told lottery officials he plans to use the money to help send his grandchildren to college.

He was “very excited” about the win, officials said.

The 200X The Cash game, unveiled in December, still has four $2 million prizes remaining, along with other prizes from $30 to $50,000, officials said.

Gaithersburg is about 40 miles southwest of Baltimore.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

