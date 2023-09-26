Grandpa charged in Norwalk newborn’s murder intends to use ‘diminished responsibility’ defense
Grandpa charged in Norwalk newborn’s murder intends to use ‘diminished responsibility’ defense
Loyalty brands are dropping across many segments of the market, according to J.D. Power, but some companies have managed to buck this trend.
Meta is once again set to show off a new VR headset, with the Meta Quest 3, as well as its next-generation smart glasses.
The Cisco-Splunk megadeal could open the door to the next wave of tech M&A.
Avantis Labs, a decentralized finance (DeFi) derivatives ecosystem, has raised $4 million in a seed funding round led by Pantera Capital, the company’s co-founder and CEO Sehaj Singh exclusively told TechCrunch. Founders Fund, Galaxy, Coinbase’s Base Ecosystem Fund and Modular Capital also invested in the round. The capital will be used to grow its flagship product Avantis, a perpetual-trading and market-making protocol.
Amazon's next Prime-focused sale happens October 10 and 11, but some deals are going up early and we picked out the best ones.
After October 25, YouTube users paying for Premium Lite will have to pay for the more expensive full-fledged Premium tier if they don't want to see ads in their videos without resorting to ad blockers.
The Meta Connect 2023 VR showcase starts tomorrow and you can watch on Facebook or via the company’s Horizon Worlds VR app. You should expect launch information on the Quest 3 headset.
Mattel’s Pictionary just got an AI-enhanced update. Pictionary Vs. AI tasks players with drawing from clues, like the normal game, but these doodles are sent to an algorithm that tries to guess what you drew.
There's never been a better time to buy Apple's 10.9-inch 2022 iPad, as the 64GB Wi-Fi model has dropped down to $379 on B&H Photo Video.
Honda has developed the Shogo, a small EV with a top speed of 5 mph for kids to drive around during hospital stays.
A new report shows that employed women are spending 20% more on healthcare services out-of-pocket, compared to men, in a review of 2021 claims. That difference only dropped to 18% when excluding maternity care and pregnancy.
Sony and Olivia Rodrigo have teamed up to release limited edition earbuds. These buds share many similarities with the recently-released LinkBud S line.
If a company wants to offer in-app messaging or voice calls, they don't have to develop the infrastructure themselves when there's something like Twilio at their disposal. PartyKit is perhaps something akin to Vercel or Netlify, but with a specific focus on collaboration -- so developers bring all their own code, be it JavaScript or TypeScript, and they can then integrate PartyKit with their own tools and services, and test on their own local machines in continuous integration / continuous delivery (CI/CD) environments.
SAG-AFTRA members have voted in favor of a strike authorization for performers working in video games, including those who do voice work, motion capture and stunts for the industry.
Pan-African venture capital firm P1 Ventures has reached the first close of its second fund at $25 million. The venture capital firm secured this capital from some of Africa’s largest industrial conglomerates and private companies, several fund of funds and general partners of global funds based in the U.S. and Europe. P1 Ventures expects to reach a final close by early next year, founder and general partner Mikael Hajjar told TechCrunch in an interview.
Cyberpunk 2077's developer has apologized for dialog and graffiti inserted in the Ukrainian version of the 2.0 update that's critical of Russia's invasion of the country.
Ontario's government-funded birth registry has confirmed a data breach affecting some 3.4 million people who sought pregnancy care, including the personal health data of close to two million newborns and children across the Canadian province. BORN attributed the cyberattack to the mass-hack targeting MOVEit, a file transfer tool used by organizations to share large datasets over the internet. The notorious Russian-linked ransomware and extortion group Clop claimed responsibility for the MOVEit mass-hacks, but has not yet claimed BORN as one of its victims, according to a review of its dark web leak site that it uses to threaten to publish the victims' stolen data in exchange for paying a ransom.
GIC is in talks to invest in the Indian startup Vegrow, which runs a business-to-business marketplace for fruits, two sources familiar with the matter said. The Singapore sovereign fund is evaluating leading a $40 million Series C funding round in Vegrow, the sources said. The talks, which have not finalized and so the terms could still change, currently value the Indian startup at a pre-money valuation of about $250 million, one of the sources said.
Spotify Jam creates shared playlists for those who want to enjoy joint listening sessions.