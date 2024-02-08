Grandpa chases after stolen car with baby inside, then the vehicle crashes, cops say

A Tennessee man stole a car, crashed it and then unsuccessfully tried to make his escape, police said.

Demite Warren, a 29-year-old, hopped in another person’s car and drove off at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, according to a Dyersburg Police Department news release. But Warren wasn’t alone in the car — there was also a baby inside, police said.

Behind the stolen vehicle was its owner — the baby’s grandfather — chasing down the man, police said.

Warren wrecked the car — right as police made it to the scene, the department said.

Two officers sprung into action to rescue the baby from the crash, according to the department.

“Their quick thinking and teamwork undoubtedly saved the day,” the department said.

While efforts were being made to save the infant, Warren tried to leave the scene, police said.

He was arrested after a “brief foot pursuit,” police said.

Warren faces charges such as vehicle theft, kidnapping, reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, evading arrest and vandalism, according to the department.

He was awaiting pending action from Dyersburg City Court as of Feb. 7, police said.

Dyersburg is about 80 miles northeast of Memphis.

Babies kidnapped during Ohio car theft, then abandoned, feds say. Woman pleads guilty

Escaped prisoner abducts woman and forces her to help him flee, North Carolina cops say

Man kidnaps 11-year-old and flees 100 miles before he’s shot dead, Tennessee cops say