Grandpa drowns trying to get swimming tube for his grandchildren, Wisconsin cops say

A grandpa waded into water that reached over his head as he tried to get a swimming tube for his grandchildren at a Wisconsin lake, authorities said.

Unable to swim, the 59-year-old Milwaukee man began to drown, police say. His wife tried to save him.

The Marion Police Department was one of several agencies called to Marion Mill Pond at Lions Point Park on Tuesday, July 19, according to a news release.

After almost two hours of searching, the grandfather was pulled from the water at about 4:55 p.m. local time. He was pronounced dead at the park, officials said.

Police have not publicly identified the grandfather.

“Our condolences to the family of the victim,” Police Chief Kevin Schultz said in a statement.

Marion is about 140 miles northwest of Milwaukee in eastern Wisconsin.

