Grandpa fatally shot when fight breaks out at grandson’s birthday party, Texas cops say

A 67-year-old Texas man was shot and killed during his grandson’s birthday party, police told news outlets.

The shooting happened at a home on Houston’s southeast side at about 1 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, officials told KHOU.

Police say there was a fight at the house party that escalated, with at least one person pulling out a gun and opening fire, the station reported. A bullet fatally struck the man, police said, and a female was wounded as well.

Between 60 and 70 people showed up to the home, including uninvited guests who heard about the party, KTRK reported.

Michael Sanchez, whose birthday the celebration was for, said he lived with his grandpa for most of his life and he was like a father to him, the outlet reported.

“Not only was I about to be 18, but I was supposed to graduate this year, too,” Sanchez told the station. “Now he can’t even see me graduate with my cap or anything.”

The fatal gunshot was fired from outside and hit the grandfather inside the house, police told KPRC. A bullet also struck a girl in the foot, and she was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Police have one person in custody but are searching for two more believed to have been involved in the shooting, the outlet reported.

