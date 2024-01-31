Grandpa killed in dog attack outside home, family says. ‘Never forget those cries’

An Indianapolis grandfather is dead after being mauled by dogs in the backyard of his home, Indiana officials told news outlets.

The man, identified as 85-year-old Willie Mundine, died “despite the best efforts of medical professionals” to save his life, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Mundine’s family says three dogs entered the backyard of the home, on the city’s northeast side, at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, WTHR reported.

He came out of the house to try and scare the dogs away, buying time for his wife, Betty, to run inside — but he wasn’t fast enough to get to safety himself, his family told the station. The dogs all tore into Mundine, biting his arms and legs.

Betty and Willie Mundine.

“I say he saved my life,” Betty told the outlet. “He was a hero.”

Mundine’s granddaughter, Hollie Watkins, could hear him screaming for help, WRTV reported.

“It was just horrifying, scary. I’ve never seen him like that,” Watkins told the station. “I will never forget those cries.”

When police arrived at the home, the dogs were still acting aggressive and an officer shot one of them, wounding it, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Mundine was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to the newspaper.

One of the dogs is still loose, officials say, and animal control officers are searching for it, the outlet reported.

An official cause of death has not been released, but Indianapolis police are investigating the attack with assistance from Indianapolis Animal Care Services, police said.

The department also shared a picture of one of the captured dogs involved in the attack, asking the public for help finding its owner. Anyone with info regarding the owner is asked to contact investigators at 317-327-6169.

Officers shoot dog that turned on them after mauling another man, Colorado cops say

Juvenile running from cops falls down 70-foot pit and dies, Texas police say

Husband charged with murder after missing newlywed wife found dead in SUV, OK cops say

Man beats 79-year-old with her husband’s cane after asking for money at store, feds say