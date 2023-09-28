Grandpa in Michael Myers mask threatens woman as he plays with grandson, Ohio cops say

A man said he was playing a game with his 6-year-old grandson as he put on a Michael Myers and threatened a woman in a parking lot, Ohio authorities say.

Police said the 66-year-old grandpa was still wearing the mask — inspired by the “Halloween” movie franchise — when he was taken into custody Tuesday, Sept. 26, in Westlake.

Officers were called to a shopping center’s parking lot when a woman called 911 to say a man brandished a knife at her while wearing the mask, police said.

The woman was in her car and told police the man shouted “Let’s go!” at her. He then ran off, hiding behind bushes and other vehicles, police said.

The grandpa had a fake knife and fake gun on him when officers detained him in the parking lot of a gas station, police said.

He told officers the act was all part of a “game.”

“I’m playing with my grandson. We’re chasing each other around,” the man told authorities.

The man was arrested and charged with aggravated menacing. There were no injuries.

Westlake is about 15 miles southwest of Cleveland.

