Grandpa shot in the head as 2-year-old grandson was home during robbery, Texas cops say

Four men kicked in the door of a Texas home before at least one of the intruders shot at a grandpa inside the house, according to local media reports.

The grandfather was shot in his head and shoulder, KTRK reported, as his 2-year-old grandson was inside the north Houston home.

Surveillance video showed the four men leaving soon after with a safe they stole from the home, KHOU reported. The safe was filled “with a large amount of cash.”

The man’s wife came home about 30 minutes later to find her husband a victim of the robbery, according to the Houston Chronicle. The toddler was not injured.

Houston police were called to the shooting and home invasion at about 10 p.m. Thursday, April 7, according to a tweet from the department. The man was taken to a hospital, where KTRK said he was in critical condition.

“I do believe that this was a targeted attack and the motivation was robbery,” Detective G. D. Garcia told the Chronicle.

The shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been reported.

Homeowners attacked by armed man who mistook them for hit-and-run drivers, TX cops say

Dad shoots and kills intruder he says threatened his daughter, Minnesota cops say

74-year-old homeowner shoots 16-year-old in his Ohio house. ‘He didn’t belong here’

Off-duty deputy told wife to run before he was fatally shot near store, Texas cops say