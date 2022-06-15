‘Grandparent scam’ arrests in Hampton: Two charged for allegedly targeting victims twice

HAMPTON — Two men are in jail, held on $25,000 bail, after local police say they executed a sting, arresting the suspects for allegedly attempting to bilk local residents out of thousands of dollars.

According to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno, Luis Osmar Brito Urbaez, 32, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, and Junior Samuel Ricart Fortuna, 19, of the Dominican Republic, were arraigned at Rockingham Superior Court on June 14 on felony charges of conspiracy to commit theft.

The case is being handled by the office of the Rockingham County Attorney, Reno said. A Class A felony, if convicted they face possible sentences of from seven to 15 years, he added.

“They’re each being held on $25,000 cash bail and can’t be released until they surrender their passports,” Reno said. “That’s because they’re both residents of the Dominican Republic.”

Reno said the department was called Monday night, June 13 by local residents who said they thought they had been targeted as part of what police refer to as “the grandparent scam” or “the emergency scam.” The unlawful ruse historically involves calling people saying a relative is in trouble and in need of funds.

This time, the scam had a new twist, Reno said.

“They were called and told, ‘Your grandson was in an accident and needs money for medical costs,’” Reno said. “The individuals then went to the grandparents' home and picked up the money.”

Reno said one of the alleged thieves pretended to be an attorney, advising the alleged victims that their grandson was hurt in the accident and was at fault for hitting a pregnant woman. The person told the alleged victims that they needed $9,500 to help their grandson. The victims paid the money to the two men who came to their home to pick up the money.

Although Urbaez and Fortuna allegedly were able to get a substantial sum from the concerned grandparents, according to Reno, their mistake was going back for a second bite of the apple.

“Shortly after picking up the first payment, they called back and said the couple’s grandson needed more money,” Reno said. “That’s when the grandparents called us.”

Reno said the second time the two men requested $20,000 and then later dropped it down to $9,500.

A bank teller grew suspicious, Reno said, and worked with the alleged victim to hold off on the transaction and reach out for clarification on the situation. The alleged victim’s grandson eventually made contact with her and confirmed that he was not in an accident.

According to Reno, working with the grandparents, police covertly went to their home and waited for the two alleged scammers to show up for the additional money. When they did, police took them into custody. They were held until their arraignment the next morning.

Sometimes victims of these scams don’t report them because they’re embarrassed. Reno praised the residents who called police this time, saying reaching out to law enforcement reporting the problem gave police the chance to apprehend the suspects and also alert others to the potential threat.

This particular scam is in no way new, Reno said, but alleged perpetrators boldly picking up the money personally is. In the past, scammers demanded money be wired through a vehicle like a MoneyGram to specified locations where they can retrieve it.

This week’s scenario in Hampton closely matches one that has the York (Maine) Police Department on alert. York police said they are investigating two recent cases in which individuals were conned into parting with a total of $30,000 to scammers through the “grandparent scam.”

One victim gave $18,000 to a scammer, according to York polie detective Sgt. Thomas Cryan, the other $12,000. York police say four other similar scams took place in surrounding communities.

Reno said anyone with information about this or other similar crimes may contact Hampton Police Detectives Derek Brown or Robert Kenyon at 603-929-4444.

A new twist on an old scam

Hampton police, as well as police across the country, have for years urged people to be wary of phone calls requesting money to help loved ones. According to AARP, there were 91,000 reports of people posing as relatives or friends that tried to con people out of their money between 2015 and 2020. Eight people were charged last year for allegedly running a nationwide scam network that stole approximately $2 million from more than 70 older Americans, according to the organization.

The latest version of what's come to be known as the "grandparent scam" goes beyond phone calls to in-person pickups of money or other valuable goods from the victim's home, New Hampshire's attorney general's office said.

According to York police, the swindle convinces victims a relative is in trouble with the authorities, detained and in need of bail. There was an instance in York years ago in which the scammer told victims their grandchild was arrested for fishing without a license in Canada and asked them to wire money to a certain location north of the border, according to York police.

Scammers often pretend the money will be picked up at a specific location, like the Ontario Provincial Police Department’s office. However, they can cash a MoneyGram at any number of credit union locations, often places with few or no cameras.

Picking up a MoneyGram still requires the production of a fake identification card, according to York police, but the new scam – in which money is picked up in person removes that necessity, potentially making it easier for crooks to get away.

In Hampton, however, thanks to the call from the victims, that didn’t happen, according to Reno.

