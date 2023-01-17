Grandparents killed by grandson in triple murder, family member says

Grandparents were the target of a triple murder in Northwest Jacksonville Sunday after an ongoing family dispute, according to a family member.

Uneeda Hardy and Gregory Merritt, both in their early 60′s, along with a family friend were murdered. The couple’s nephew told Action News Jax it was the result of a family feud. He did not want to go on camera or give a statement but showed a picture from Facebook of the couple which neighbors confirmed lived in the home.

Ja-Darrius Jones, 18, was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office hours after the shooting on Bridges Road and charged with three counts of second-degree murder. The family member said he was Hardy and Merritt’s grandson.

Police said they found Jones at a nearby house and chased him briefly through the neighborhood after he escaped through a window.

Neighbors said there was a heavy police presence on VC Johnson Road, about one mile from the shooting scene.

“We got to get back to the basics and teach in school that violence is not the answer,” Adam Houser, a neighbor, said. “We just have to pull together as a community and the best thing you can do is pray for him.”

JSO responded to the scene on Bridges Road at 12:30 Sunday afternoon. Bullet holes could be seen outside the house Monday. The landlord said the couple lived in the home for about two decades.

Action News Jax Law & Safety Expert Dale Carson, with years of experience as a former officer in Miami, said deadly family feuds are more common than one might expect.

“You don’t have any impulse control. That is certainly true in a family setting where you have young men who are disenfranchised.”

Carson said its possible the charges could be upgraded to first-degree murder depending on the nature of the shooting.

