Grandson arraigned on murder charges in 1988 cold case homicide of Helen Vogt in Erie

The grandson of Erie homicide victim Helen Vogt was arraigned Wednesday morning on first- and second-degree murder charges in the 1988 killing.

Jeremy C. Brock, 55, arrived in Erie at about 3 a.m. Wednesday from Austin, Texas, where he lives and where he has been held since Erie police and the Pennsylvania State Police arrested him on July 25 on charges they filed against him in Vogt's death on July 14.

Erie 5th Ward District Judge Paul Bizzarro arraigned Brock at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and placed him in the Erie County Prison without bond.

In addition to the murder charges, Brock faces counts of aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, theft and tampering with evidence.

Brock is tentatively scheduled to appear in court for his preliminary hearing on Dec. 28 at 9 a.m.

Brock's arrival in Erie capped off a 34-year Erie police investigation into the death of Vogt, who was found dead in her residence at 2812A Zimmerman Road on the morning of July 23, 1988. Authorities said she suffered over 50 stab wounds to her hands, face, neck, chest and back, as well as blunt-force trauma to her face and head.

Erie police would eventually charge Brock in Vogt's death through DNA evidence. Investigators wrote in his criminal complaint that Brock's DNA matched DNA of blood found in Vogt's townhouse.

