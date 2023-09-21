Grandson charged with 2 counts of murder in Brown County triple shooting

A 24-year-old man is being held on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault at the Brown County Jail in a triple shooting that killed his grandfather and now apparently a second relative, according to jail records and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Late Wednesday, 81-year-old Ralph Neff Sr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 5600 block of Wahlsburg East Road, across the road from West Fork Cemetery, in Georgetown, according to Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis.

Deputies responded to reports just before 6:30 p.m. of an active shooter at the home, which is located in a rural area.

In addition to finding Neff Sr. shot dead, law enforcement found his wife, 76-year-old Margaret Neff, and another relative, Zachary Neff, 30, both shot and critically wounded, the sheriff said in a news release.

What happened during the Georgetown triple shooting?

The news release says these are the latest facts of the case, which remains very much an active investigation:

A Georgetown police officer was the first law enforcement official on the scene. He found a man later identified as Noah Clifton, 24, just outside the home, standing near a running vehicle.

The officer ordered Clifton to step away from the vehicle, which he did.

Then, the officer saw a handgun on the ground near Clifton and took him into custody without further incident.

The officer and a Brown County deputy went into the home and found Neff Sr. dead with a gunshot wound to his head, and his wife shot in her chest and abdomen.

Zachary Neff, identified as Clifton’s cousin, was found in a residence next door with a gunshot wound to his face.

Zachary Neff and Margaret Neff were both flown in Air Care medical helicopters to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Sheriff’s officials said late Wednesday their medical status was “unknown.”

Noah Clifton, 24, taken into police custody following Brown County shooting

The news release said Clifton would be charged with one count of murder and two counts of felonious assault.

But when he was booked into the jail at 12:35 a.m. Thursday, it was on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, indicating another shooting victim has died, according to jail records.

Jail officials said early Thursday they could only confirm Clifton is indeed held on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault.

He could make his first court appearance in the case as soon as 10 a.m Thursday, a video arraignment from the jail, they tell us.

Jail officials said they did not know if a second victim died and referred us to the sheriff’s office for an update on the case.

Brown County dispatchers say investigators cleared the shooting scenes overnight and were not available yet for updates.

This report was provided by Enquirer media partner FOX19.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Grandson charged in Brown County triple shooting