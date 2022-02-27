Grandson charged after man comes home to find wife stabbed to death, Texas cops say

A Texas man returned from work to find his wife stabbed to death inside their Houston home, and now her 16-year-old grandson is in custody, police told news outlets.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a home in northern Houston on Wednesday, Feb. 23, to find 64-year-old Delia Arriaga dead, with apparent stab wounds, sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Arriaga’s husband found her “bloody and unresponsive” on the floor, deputies told TV station KPRC.

Platte County man who killed four of his family members sentenced to four life terms

While the inside of the house was in “disarray,” KTRK reported, there were no signs of forced entry, leading investigators to suspect Arriaga’s killer was no stranger.

Several days later, on Feb. 26, the sheriff’s office announced Arriaga’s grandson was taken into custody on a charge of murder, with evidence at the scene tying him to his grandmother’s killing, outlets reported.

Investigators did not say what may have motivated the teen’s fatal attack.

‘They wanted his mother to cry,’ Texas mom says after son dies following student brawl

Grandma dies in house fire with her 4 young grandchildren, Pennsylvania officials say

Friend gunned down defending woman from man she rejected outside Texas bar, cops say

Grandpa fatally shoots intruder while grandkids and daughter are home, Oregon cops say