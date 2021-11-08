Grandson charged with murder of his Nashua grandmother

Nov. 8—A Nashua woman discovered dead in her home last week died from "sharp-force trauma" to her neck, homicide prosecutors announced.

Her grandson, Jacob Abraham, was arrested in Lowell, Mass., shortly after the killing, waived extradition and could appear in a New Hampshire courtroom on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.

The body of Cynthia Toupin, 71, was found inside her home at 22 Auburn St. on Thursday.

At the time, authorities said she died from either blunt force trauma to the head or a puncture wound to the neck.

New Hampshire authorities issued a warrant for Abraham charging him with second-degree murder.

Abraham is being held as a fugitive from justice. He is expected to appear Tuesday at Hillsborough County Superior Court-South, where formal charges would be levied.