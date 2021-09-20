Grandson of Cleveland mayor slain in shooting

The grandson of Cleveland, Ohio, Mayor Frank G. Jackson was found dead Sunday night after being shot in the city.

Frank Q. Jackson, 24, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound, and local authorities are seeking a suspect. Last night, the mayor visited the scene of the shooting, which took place near a public housing project, according to local news reports. The circumstances of the shooting are unclear.

Jackson was free on a $`10,000 bond on a felony charge alleging that he dragged a police officer while fleeing authorities in his car in January. He was waiting for his trial.

Jackson already pleaded guilty in 2019 to a misdemeanor assault charge for a fight with his now ex-girlfriend. He received 18 months of probation for the incident.

Shootings in Cleveland have increased over the past couple of years. Authorities have reported 2,263 shootings this year, as of Aug. 22, including shootings without any injuries, according to Cleveland.com. Shootings are up 11% from 2020 and 27% from 2019.

