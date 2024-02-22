Grandson in custody after deceased grandparents found inside their home Thursday

Escambia County Sheriff's Office has taken a grandson into custody after finding a man and woman deceased inside their home in the 1200 block of Greenbiar Boulevard on Thursday.

ECSO announced via social media they were searching for 24-year-old Jordon Dominique King just two hours before he was located and taken into custody.

"We are currently investigating this as a double homicide and are looking to speak to the grandson, 24-year-old Jordon Dominique King," wrote Sheriff Chip Simmons. "Please do not approach him, call law enforcement."

King, who has not been charged with the crime at this time, was reportedly living in the home with his grandparents.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Grandson Jordan Dominique King in custody after grandparents found dead