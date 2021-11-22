Grandson killed grandparents and called 911 to report their deaths, Michigan cops say

A 22-year-old man who reported a double homicide is accused of killing the grandparents he lived with, Michigan State Police said.

The department was called to their Oceola Township home as the caller talked with 911 regarding “an active threats complaint” at 7:16 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, according to tweets from Michigan State Police First District.

When troopers arrived, the grandson was still on the phone with 911, officials said. The man was leaving the home in Livingston County and saying he was involved with the complaint.

The responding troopers also found the homeowners, husband and wife, who had since died, according to the Twitter thread.

The suspect has since been identified as their grandson, who lived with them at the time of their deaths, and the caller, police said. He was arraigned on two counts of homicide - open murder on Sunday, Nov. 21 and is being held without bond.

The case is still under investigation.

Oceola Township is about 55 miles northwest of Detroit.

