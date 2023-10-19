Grandson shoots and kills his grandparents and their pet cat, Georgia police say

A 27-year-old was arrested after his grandparents and their pet cat were shot dead inside their south Georgia home, state investigators say.

Gary Milton Bailey III, of Bronwood, faces multiple charges including felony murder, aggravated assault and exploitation and intimidation of an elder person, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI agents got a call around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, to investigate a shooting after Gary Milton Bailey Sr., 68, and Donna Sue Bailey, 66, were found dead at their home in Terrell County.

Authorities said they had been shot multiple times. The couple’s cat was also found shot.

The victims’ bodies were taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Macon for autopsies.

Authorities did not mention a possible motive and said the shooting is under investigation.

Bailey was booked into the Terrell County Jail, the GBI said.

Bronwood is about 150 miles south of Atlanta.

Gun violence in the U.S.

Thousands of people die from firearm injuries in the U.S. each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Gun-related injuries were among the leading causes of death for people ages 1 to 44 in 2020, the public health agency reported, adding that more than 4 in 10 were firearm homicides.

Experts say the impact of gun violence reaches far beyond victims and their families.

“Shooting incidents, including those in homes, schools, houses of worship, workplaces, shopping areas, on the street or at community events can affect the sense of safety and security of entire communities and impact everyday decisions,” the CDC said.

