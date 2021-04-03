Grandson sought in slaying of grandfather

Apr. 3—RANDOLPH COUNTY — Law enforcement officers on Saturday were searching for the grandson of a Randolph County man who apparently was stabbed to death in his home.

Early Saturday morning, Randolph County Sheriff's Office deputies received information about a possible stabbing victim at a house in the 200 block of Emmanuel Church Road in Asheboro. The dead man was identified as Harold Stephen King, 74.

Deputies were searching Saturday for Brian Cody King, 25, who left the residence with his grandmother.

Several hours later, the grandmother was dropped off at a location in Thomasville, where she called 911 shortly after 3 a.m. The call from the grandmother was the first alert to authorities about the attack.

The grandmother was being treated Saturday at area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

A warrant for arrest has been obtained on Brian King for murder. King was driving a red 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, which was located in Mooresville by the Mooresville Police Department Saturday morning.

King is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of King should contact 911.