Grandsons charged with murder, abuse in death of Pullman man

ALLEGAN — Two men are accused of murder and other charges in Allegan County linked to the recent death of their grandfather.

Christopher Matthew Fitzhugh, 27, and Cory Wayne Nethery, 24, each face charges of charges of felony murder, first-degree vulnerable adult abuse, second-degree vulnerable adult abuse and embezzlement by a person of trust with a vulnerable adult between $1,000 and $20,000.

The victim in the case is William Fitzhugh, 82, who died Dec. 12 at a home in Pullman.

He was the grandfather of the two suspects, investigators confirmed.

On Thursday a News 8 crew got a look at the home William Fitzhugh had been living in with his wife and two grandsons. Dirt and dust covered most surfaces of the home that was in complete disarray. There was drug paraphernalia, and in the bathroom feces filled the toilet and several buckets.

Relatives say they had called Adult Protective Services about the situation before his death.

Fox 17 reported a medical examiner recently ruled Fitzhugh's death a homicide, listing abuse and neglect as the causes of death.

Nethery was arraigned Thursday in Allegan County's 57th District Court and was being held on a $50,000 bond.

Christopher Fitzhugh was arraigned Friday and was being held on a $75,000 bond.

Both men are expected back in court for hearings in early March.

