Grandview Heights police identify man who died on I-670 east, say he earlier stabbed woman

Grandview Heights police have identified a man whose body was found on Interstate 670 east near the Grandview exit Wednesday morning and are investigating his death as part of an attempted murder-suicide.

Richard Mathes, 70, of Grandview Heights, was pronounced dead along I-670 east by the Columbus Division of Fire medics at 7:21 a.m., police said in a news release. He died by suicide after jumping from a bridge overpass to the interstate below, police said

Police said they believe Mathes' death occurred after the attempted murder of a woman at a residence in the 1000 block of Grandview Avenue in Grandview Heights that happened shortly before he died by suicide.

Grandview Heights and Columbus police responded just after 7 a.m. to a report of a man climbing the railing on a bridge overpass on I-670 east. As officers arrived, Mathes jumped, police said.

About that same time, a woman walked into the Grandview Heights Police Department with multiple stab wounds. She was treated by medics at the station, then taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition and is expected to survive, police said.

The woman was not identified by police.

Grandview Heights police detectives conducted crime scene investigations at the residence on Grandview Avenue and on I-670.

The death on I-670 east closed the interstate for nearly three hours and caused major traffic problems in Columbus and western Franklin County. The highway reopened around 10:15 a.m.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Grandview Heights man dead on I-670E part of attempted murder-suicide