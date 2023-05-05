Grandview man charged in February shooting in Kansas City driveway that left two dead

A 24-year-old man is accused of killing two people and seriously wounding another during a February shooting in Kansas City’s East Community Team South neighborhood.

Damyon D. Cook, of Grandview, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of first-degree assault, Jackson County prosecutors announced on Friday.

Cook is accused of killing Derrick Rich, 30, and Deondra Brand, 38, in the driveway of a home in the 5200 block of East 28th Terrace on Feb. 8.

According to charging documents, Kansas City police officers were called to the reported shooting shortly after 9:30 p.m. on that day. They were advised that approximately 20 gunshots had been fired toward a residence.

Rich and Brand were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a van parked in the driveway. Rich was pronounced dead at the scene, and Brand was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police were told of two other gunshot victims who had shown up to the hospital in connection to the same shooting.

Witnesses told police Cook was a drug dealer who also sold a synthetic cannabinoid called K2. On the night of the shooting, he allegedly sold ounces of the synthetic drug and started shooting from the passenger side of the van as the money was being counted.

Detectives were told that Cook was known to drive a Chevy Camaro with no hood over the engine — a vehicle that matched the description of one seen leaving the area, authorities allege. The Kansas City Crime lab also confirmed his DNA was found at the scene through a comparison with recovered shell casings, according to court documents.

Cook was arrested Thursday. During a police interview, Cook denied taking part in the double killing or knowing any of the people involved.

He also told police he was being monitored through a GPS ankle bracelet at the time, though authorities allege that the device was not active on the day of the killing.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Cook as of Friday.