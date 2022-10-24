Grandview man who confronted car burglar fatally shot early Monday, police say

A Grandview man was shot and killed early Monday while confronting a car burglar, police said.

Officers were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to the 14100 block of Merrywood Lane after receiving a report of a shooting and car crash, said Grandview Police Department Capt. Ryan Sharp.

Officers located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree.

The driver was found fatally shot. He was identified as 42-year-old Donald Ozbun.

According to the preliminary investigation, Ozbun discovered at least one person attempting to break into his vehicle. It’s unclear whether he was shot during the confrontation or a chase, Sharp said.

This is the second homicide in Grandview this year, according to data tracked by The Star.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.