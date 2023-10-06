Grandview man facing 14 new charges in shooting spree, second homicide

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A Grandview man is now facing over a dozen more charges in an August shooting spree, plus charges for another Raytown shooting.

In all, Cameron Harper now faces two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of first-degree assault, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, and eight counts of armed criminal action.

He was already facing three charges after his arrest in August, but officials said they were still investigating Harper’s connection to other shootings.

Court documents say, on Aug. 2, Kansas City police were called to a shooting at Ruskin Way and Sycamore Terrace. Minutes later, officers were called to a second shooting at Longview Road and Food Lane. Both shooting victims has non-life threatening injuries.

Officers said the suspect in both shootings had a similar description and had a similar vehicle.

A short time later, Grandview police were called to a deadly shooting at a home where the victims was found inside a vehicle. Grandview police have not released the name of the person who died.

Once again, court records say the suspect and vehicle had a similar description as the shootings in Kansas City.

All three of the shooting happened less than 2 miles from each other.

A few hours later, police took the suspect, now identified as Harper, into custody — just minutes from the Grandview shooting scene.

Officers located guns and shell casings that matched casings detectives recovered at the shooting scenes, court records say. Ballistics testing also linked Harper to a July 31 homicide in Raytown.

In that case, 26-year-old Christian Rodriguez was shot and killed near 60th Street and Raytown Road, police said.

Video from the Raytown shooting scene showed the same suspect vehicle in the area, court records say.

A search of Harper’s criminal history shows he was a convicted felon with recent charges of aggravated robbery, burglary, battery and more.

Harper is still in custody, officials say.

