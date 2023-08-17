Grandview man sentenced for meth scheme linked to two killings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grandview, Missouri man is sentenced in federal court for his role in a $4.1 million drug-trafficking scheme that is linked to two killings, which distributed about 400 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas.

Markus Michael A. Patterson, 40, was sentenced Thursday to 46 years and 7 months in federal prison without parole.

View the latest Weather Alerts in the Kansas City region on FOX4

The court also ordered Patterson to pay a money judgment of $15,000, which represents the proceeds he received from the drug-trafficking conspiracy.

Patterson pleaded guilty in October of 2022 to participating in conspiracies to distribute methamphetamine and launder drug proceeds from Jan. 1, 2017, Sept. 1, 2018, to possessing a firearm in relation to a drug-trafficking crime, and to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Patterson was arrested in August 2018 at a hotel in Phelps County, Missouri. Officers found approximately one pound of methamphetamine, $8,742 in cash, and drug paraphernalia in Patterson’s hotel room and car, according to court documents.

KDHE investigating bacterial outbreak in Anderson County

The cash seized by officers was the proceeds of drug sales, which Patterson was supposed to return to his source in Kansas City.

According to the Department of Justice, the drug-trafficking organization with which Patterson was associated was responsible for two murders.

In August 2018, James Hampton was seized by members of the same drug trafficking scheme that supplied Patterson with the Phelps County methamphetamine.

Patterson was in St. Louis, with this group when Hampton was seized. Hampton was seized because conspirators thought he could help find the drugs and money stolen by co-conspirator David Richards.

When they realized Hampton could not or would not help, he was restrained and beaten. Hampton was then transported from St. Louis to Kansas City, in the trunk of his car, court documents say. Brittanie Broyles, who was with Hampton and witnessed him being beaten and restrained, was also taken to Kansas City.

$138,000 worth of stolen merchandise recovered at Shawnee residence

In August 2018 Hampton’s car and body were discovered burning in Bates City, Missouri. Broyles’s body was recovered by the Super Flea in the Northeast area of Kansas City. She had been killed by two gunshots to her head.

Witnesses and video identified Patterson following another suspect, Gerald Ginnings, 42, of Kansas City, in a co-conspirator’s car as Ginnings drove Hampton’s car to Bates City.

Ginnings pleaded guilty to the same charges as Patterson. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 25.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.