Grandview officers who fatally shot teen in crisis Sunday had mental health training

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Katie Moore, Anna Spoerre
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The two Grandview officers who fatally shot a teenager that police said was suicidal on Sunday had undergone crisis intervention training, the department said Monday.

Lantz Stephenson Jr., 17, died at a hospital after two officers with the Grandview Police Department shot him during a confrontation at Meadowmere Park in the 13600 block of Byars Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the shooting.

Officers responded to a call around 6:45 a.m. Sunday where there was an apparently suicidal person with a gun, according to the highway patrol. Authorities later said it was Stephenson who placed the call.

Stephenson told dispatchers that he was armed with a gun and wanted to confront police officers, said Sgt Andy Bell, a spokesman with highway patrol.

Three police officers showed up to the Grandview park and saw Stephenson from a distance.

The Grandview teen then “aggressively approached officers” with a gun, the highway patrol reported. Two of the officers fired their weapons and shot him.

Bell said that “some type of handgun” was found at the scene.

The teenager was taken to an area hospital, where he died, the highway patrol said Sunday night.

No officers were injured.

Both officers have since been placed on paid administrative leave, a standard procedure for officers who discharge weapons resulting in death or injury, Capt. Ryan Sharp, a spokesman for Grandview Police Department, said Monday.

The Grandview Police Department aims to have all officers trained in crisis intervention within two years of their hiring, Sharp said. The training, supported by the National Alliance of Mental Illness, includes on-site visits to mental health facilities and conversations with those suffering from mental illness.

The officers who responded to Stephenson’s call Sunday had each completed at least 40 hours of crisis intervention training, Sharp said, adding that the department practices de-escalation techniques during annual trainings.

Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum, said officers going into a situation involving a person in crisis should take steps to de-escalate.

“You slow things down, you use time and distance and cover,” he said.

“The thing that they really want, more than anything, is someone to communicate with them, to talk to them, to use open ended questions: how are you, tell me about this.”

Sharp said that because the investigation is ongoing, he could not comment on whether de-escalation tactics were attempted.

Stuart Butler, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute, said having some training in mental health was better than none, but that the majority of police training doesn’t deal with de-escalation.

“They are trained to act in a certain way, which is to use restraint and if necessary, force, to deal with the situation,” Butler said.

Encounters with police, especially ones that end violently, have prompted researchers such as Butler as well as several police departments across the country to examine the role of law enforcement.

A program in Eugene, Oregon, dispatches medics and crisis workers on mental health calls. In 2019, Butler said, the program responded to 24,000 calls, of which 150 needed police backup.

One of the positive outcomes of calls to “defund the police,” Butler said, is that it has encouraged communities to reassess the role of policing in their communities. Last year, protesters across the country, including in Kansas City, urged funds be diverted from police department budgets and into community services such as housing, mental health and education.

The Grandview Police Department has a body camera program, but police declined to say whether body camera or dash footage was part of the highway patrol’s investigation.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 800-273-8255.

Recommended Stories

  • White House announces efforts to curb emissions in buildings

    (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Monday announced its latest push to cut carbon emissions by setting new efficiency standards for federal buildings and speeding up adoption of technologies to heat buildings with electricity rather than fossil fuels. The moves are the latest in a growing push to slash natural gas use in residential and commercial buildings, which account for about 12% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. President Joe Biden wants to decarbonize the U.S. economy by 2050 and achieve a 100% clean electricity grid by 2035.

  • Giuliani being treated like 'a terrorist' by prosecutors, his attorney says

    NEW YORK — Manhattan federal prosecutors are treating Rudy Giuliani as if he were “the head of a drug cartel or a terrorist,” the former New York mayor's attorney complained in a newly unsealed letter over the FBI raid of his apartment and law office. Giuliani attorney Robert Costello wrote that a review of materials seized during the raids on April 28 cannot begin until he has more ...

  • Taraji P. Henson Launches Campaign to Help Black Students Fight Mental Health Struggles, Racism

    The Unspoken Curriculum is a six-week program that Henson, who once worked as a substitute teacher, designed to help Black children identify racial bias at school and speak openly about mental health

  • Sarah Sjostrom unlikely to defend Olympic 100m butterfly title, eyes freestyles

    Swedish swimming star Sarah Sjöström said she's unlikely to defend her Olympic 100m butterfly title in Tokyo after breaking her right elbow.

  • Column: Under California law, 'spousal rape' gets special treatment. A new bill could change that

    For antiquated reasons, husbands face fewer legal consequences in California when they rape their wives.

  • New York City Pride says it will ban police through 2025 and 'reduce' NYPD involvement

    NYC Pride said it was reevaluating the need for NYPD presence, which can be "threatening, and at times dangerous" to members of the LGBTQ community.

  • 1 hurt in Milpitas freeway shooting

    The victim was shot in the shoulder and taken to the hospital, officials said. The suspect got away in a black sedan.

  • Joe Biden and Kamala Harris release their 2020 tax returns

    President Biden released his 2020 tax return on Monday, showing that he and first lady Jill Biden earned just over $600,000, with an effective federal income tax rate of 25.9% after 5% in charitable donations.Why it matters: The release revives a decades-old tradition of the president releasing their tax returns after former President Trump refused to do so. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTrump fought prosecutors in the courts to try and stop them obtaining his tax and financial records. But the Supreme Court ruled in February that New York City prosecutors could enforce a subpoena to obtain them.Of note: Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also released their 2020 tax forms Monday, showing they earned almost $1.7 million, paying a federal income tax rate of 36.7%.Flashback... NYT: Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Armed parents confront machete-wielding woman near child’s birthday party, CA cops say

    The woman also had a loaded gun in her pants, police said.

  • “Can I Bring My Kid the Grocery Store?” What the New Mask Guidelines Mean for Unvaccinated Children

    When the CDC recently announced that people who are fully vaccinated can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying six feet...

  • Israel keeps pounding Gaza to stop rocket fire: "Whatever it takes"

    Fighter jets hammered the Palestinian enclave again as Israelis near the Gaza border rushed to bomb shelters to dodge a fresh salvo of Hamas rockets.

  • 2 police officers shot in Charles County

    Two police officers have been shot Monday afternoon in Charles County. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said the officers were injured in a shooting in the 5 p.m. hour in the 6300 block of Josephine Road in Waldorf.

  • The Passenger: Lost German novel makes UK bestseller list 83 years on

    A novel written by a Jewish author in 1938 after he escaped Nazi Germany is climbing the book charts.

  • Republicans spar with Beshear on disputed adoption contract over discrimination clause.

    Republicans are sparring with Gov. Andy Beshear over a contract dispute between his administration and a Kentucky Baptist Convention affiliated adoption agency over a clause intended to prevent discrimination against LGBTQ people.

  • Virginia Mom Recruits Her 4 Sons to Work Alongside Her on COVID Frontlines: 'It's Been Fun'

    Michele Fletcher, who is a mom of seven and a nurse at Arlington County Public Health, inspired her sons to get jobs running vaccination sites

  • Dozens of railcars pile up, catch fire after derailment in Iowa town; evacuations ordered due to ammonium nitrate cargo

    A train derailed in the far northwest Iowa town of Sibley on Sunday afternoon, and evacuations were ordered in the area.

  • Biden's infrastructure plan will pass in late 2021 and boost growth next year, Morgan Stanley says

    The bank upgraded its 2022 GDP projection but warned that rebounding rent costs are flashing "signs of more persistent inflationary pressures."

  • Behind Nepal's alarming COVID-19 surge

    While India's second wave has alarmed the world, the situation is equally dire across the border in Nepal, which has now surpassed India's per capita death rate.The big picture: A number of geopolitical, cultural and medical factors have created the perfect pandemic storm in the landlocked Asian nation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: The virus is spreading rapidly, with around 9,000 new cases per day, and less than 10% of Nepalis are fully vaccinated. Nepal has been relying on India for vaccines, liquid oxygen and other medical supplies. As the outbreak in India worsens, it has stopped exports of certain supplies and AstraZeneca vaccine doses, and Nepal is struggling to find other sources.While the first pandemic wave mainly hit Nepal's big cities, this second wave has quickly spread to the villages where there is limited access to healthcare. The COVID-19 positivity rate is around 30% in Nepal's capital city of Kathmandu, but as high as 65% in some more remote areas, Prabhat Adhikari, a doctor and infectious disease expert in Kathmandu, tells Axios.And so many of those who are dying of the coronavirus in the villages are passing away without ever taking a test or getting to a hospital that "there’s a big chunk of data missing," says Adhikari. "We don’t even know the actual numbers."Another big driver of the case spike is seasonal, experts say.April is the peak of Nepal's wedding season, the start of crop planting season and Nepali New Year. So every April, Nepali migrant workers in the cities, as well as abroad in India and the Middle East, return home to celebrate with their families and help with farm work.Says Aseem Bhattarai, another doctor in Kathmandu, "This is the time people always go home, and this time they brought COVID with them."What to watch: Nepal desperately needs more vaccine doses, Adhikari says. While there is some flowing in from China as India's supply is paused, Nepal doctors are looking to the U.S. for help.President Biden has committed to sharing 80 million stockpiled U.S. doses, consisting of the AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, with other countries.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 'Harry Potter' actress says her favorite Luna Lovegood moments didn't make it into the movies

    Evanna Lynch was a "Harry Potter" fan before landing a role in the films, and she told Insider about her favorite Luna Lovegood scenes in the books.

  • The It List: 'Broken Harts' probes tragic Hart family murders, 'Minari' comes out on Blu-ray, Olivia Rodrigo's debut album arrives and the best in pop culture the week of May 17, 2021

    Here are our pop culture picks for May 17-23, including the best deals we could find for each.