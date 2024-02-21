GRANDVIEW PARKWAY: Residents, business owners quiz MDOT on $24M project

Feb. 21—TRAVERSE CITY — Dozens of local residents lined up at the Michigan Department of Transportation service center Tuesday afternoon to find out how the Grandview Parkway $24.7-million rebuild will affect them, their families and local businesses.

"I admit [the roadway] is a mess and that it needs to be done," said Bill Strait of Long Lake Township. "But I'm also worried about access to the TART trail [along the waterfront] and what crossings will look like during construction.

"We walk down there almost every day, mostly on the west end. Will that be off limits during construction?"

The public event was set up for one-on-one questioning with officials from MDOT and Team Elmer's, most of whom were dressed in safety vests along a horseshoe of tables covered with intricate maps. Less detailed maps showing alternative driving routes were handed out to people eager for more information.

Construction on the nine-month project is expected to begin Sunday evening, March 10, and continue through November with a pause during the National Cherry Festival.

"The last time Grandview Parkway was rebuilt down to the roadbed was 1956," said Nick Broad, project manager for Team Elmer's. "Everyone on our team is excited and ready to get going. The good weather recently has been a godsend."

Several illuminated signs about the project are already in place, said MDOT spokesperson James Lake. More temporary signs, signals and road striping will appear in the next 18 days to help guide traffic around the project.

"This is undoubtedly one of the biggest projects in northern Michigan in terms of budget and impact," he said. "Sure, there's some apprehension. The first weeks will be the most chaotic, but we're confident motorists will adjust."

The potential for an increase in traffic accidents near the construction area is also a worry, Lake said. "That's why we're working with [local officials] to address those concerns before they become a big issue. We're actually meeting with city officials every week."

The Grandview Parkway rebuild project will proceed in two phases or "segments" along 2.2 miles of roadway:

Segment 1, from Garfield Avenue to Front Street, will last from March to July. It will require several detours on city streets, which MDOT officials said will be clearly marked in advance. Motorists may also want to use bypass routes south of the Traverse City limits.

Segment 2 from Front Street to Division Street will last from mid-July to November.

In addition to the road work, MDOT contractors also will replace curbs and gutters, upgrade sidewalks and ramps, improve storm sewers, and repair the Murchie Bridge over the Boardman River.

Traverse City will spend another $3.5 million to replace underground water and sewer lines during the project.

For its part, the Grand Traverse County Road Commission is working to enhance traffic flow on major east-west roadways, such as South Airport Road, and at busy intersections. New signals, computer-controlled traffic lights and roadway enhancements are already underway or soon will be, officials said.

Concerns about safety, longer travel times and neighborhood impact were three common themes at Tuesday's MDOT open house.

"Certainly, we've had people in our area express concerns," said Clint Schlegel, who helps lead the Base of Old Mission neighborhood association. "Speeding is a concern. The police department talked to our association, which was helpful."

The massive rebuild project will be difficult, but ultimately good for the community, he said. "I hit a crater in the road recently and I thought my tire would fall off afterwards, so the work definitely needs to be done."

Schlegel has two children in school and family members often ride bikes downtown during inclement weather. Cycling may be "a bit more dangerous" during the rebuild, he said, but it also may encourage more people to ride bikes instead of navigating the construction zone by car.

Christina LaMie is a wedding photographer in the area. She came to the MDOT open house to find out how much longer it will take to get around during the project, particularly routes to Old Mission Peninsula where many weddings take place.

"They're estimating about double [the amount of time]," she said. "The first two weeks will be the worst. I'm a bit worried about pedestrian safety [during construction]. The area near Eastern is already not pedestrian friendly — and the rebuild work hasn't even started yet."

MDOT officials said they will be enhancing pedestrian crossings with extra signage and signaling during the Grandview Parkway project.

Another major concern at the open house was the possibility that residential neighborhoods in Traverse City might become inundated with additional traffic as drivers search for shortcuts around the area.

Both Lake of MDOT and Broad of Team Elmer's said city officials will be monitoring that. If serious problems occur, the city could take action to limit traffic in some areas. No specifics as to how that might be accomplished were available at Tuesday's meeting.

Business owners also have concerns. Rick Jaissle works at Blue Goat Wine and Provisions, at the intersection of Peninsula Drive and East Front Street. The location is expected to be heavily impacted during construction.

"I'm worried about getting deliveries [for our business] and how I will get to work," he said. "The second phase of the project may be even more difficult for us. Our neighbors at the Mutual gas station are also concerned."

MDOT officials said they are eager to work with businesses affected by the project and they welcomed direct questions from business owners.

To help the public prepare for disruptions during the Grandview Parkway project, MDOT has created a special website complete with schedules, maps, alternative route information and detailed descriptions of each phase of the project.

Find the website at: https://www.traversecitymi.gov/projects/mdot-grandview-parkway-project.html