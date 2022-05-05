Grandview police investigate alleged sexual assault of child near park on Thursday

Grandview police are searching for a man who reportedly sexually assaulting a child Thursday at a park.

Just before noon, officers responded to a call about a sexual assault at Meadowmere Park, near 136th and Byars Road, said Grandview Police Department Capt. Ryan Sharp.

A man told a child he needed help looking for a lost pet and once alone, the suspect forced the child to perform a sex act on him, Sharp said.

The suspect is described as being about 50 years old with short blond hair. He was about 6 feet tall with a medium build. At the time of the incident, witnesses said he was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Detectives are working to determine if the suspect is the same person who was seen exposing himself to pedestrians on Wednesday. Witnesses gave a similar description of that person and said he was driving a newer model black pickup truck.

Anyone with information can contact the Grandview Police Department or submit information through the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-8477.