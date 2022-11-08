Grandview police investigate after man with ‘traumatic injury’ found dead in pickup

A death investigation was opened in Grandview on Monday after a man was found dead inside a pickup truck, according to police.

Patrol officers happened upon the truck shortly before 4 p.m. in the 13900 block of Grandboro Lane , Det. Sgt. Dean Van Winkle said in a news release Monday night. Inside the truck was a man who had died after suffering a “traumatic injury,” police said.

The identity of the man, estimated to be in his late 20s or early 30s, was not immediately disclosed. Further details were not immediately available from police.