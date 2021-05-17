Grandview police fatally shoot boy, 17, who was allegedly armed and suicidal

Anna Spoerre, Luke Nozicka
·1 min read

Grandview police officers shot a teenager who they said was armed and apparently suicidal Sunday morning. The boy has since died, according to authorities.

Lantz Stephenson Jr., 17, of Grandview, died at a hospital after he was shot by officers at a park in the 13600 block of Byars Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the shooting.

Officers responded about 6:45 a.m. Sunday to the Grandview park, where there was an apparently suicidal person with a gun, according to the highway patrol.

The person had called 911 and said he was armed with a gun and wanted to confront police officers, said Sgt. Andrew Bell, a highway patrol spokesman. Arriving officers saw Stephenson from a distance.

Stephenson then “aggressively approached officers” with a handgun, the highway patrol reported. Two officers fired their weapons and shot Stephenson, according to the highway patrol.

The teenager was taken to an area hospital, where he died, the highway patrol said Sunday night.

No officers were injured.

Additional information was not immediately available, Bell said.

