Grandview School District, Kansas City police investigate threat made against school

The Grandview School District is investigating a social media threat made against one of its schools earlier this week.

District officials sent a letter Thursday to families with students at Martin City K-8 informing them that the Kansas City Police Department is investigating the source of the threat.

The school district said the school will have additional security Friday.

“The safety of our students and staff is always our top priority,” the letter said. “All action resulting from the findings of this investigation will be handled according to the District Discipline Policy as well as state and federal laws.”

The threat comes in the wake of a fatal stabbing Tuesday at Northeast Middle School in Kansas City. Fourteen-year-old Manuel Guzman was killed.

The male student who allegedly stabbed him has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in Jackson County Juvenile Court. His identity has not been released.

There has been a rise in threats this school year in the Kansas City area. The Star has tracked at least 20 threats made at districts across the metro.

Last month, 18-year-old student Jaylon Elmore was charged with attempted capital murder in Johnson County after a shooting at Olathe East High School. A school resource officer, assistant principal and Elmore were injured in the incident.