Grange Resources' (ASX:GRR) investors will be pleased with their fantastic 785% return over the last five years

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. To wit, the Grange Resources Limited (ASX:GRR) share price has soared 386% over five years. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. It's also good to see the share price up 32% over the last quarter.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Grange Resources managed to grow its earnings per share at 27% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 37% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Grange Resources' TSR for the last 5 years was 785%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Grange Resources has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 50% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 55% per year, is even more impressive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Grange Resources better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Grange Resources has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

