Is Grange Resources Limited's (ASX:GRR) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Grange Resources' (ASX:GRR) stock is up by a considerable 32% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Grange Resources' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Grange Resources is:

28% = AU$249m ÷ AU$888m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.28.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Grange Resources' Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

To begin with, Grange Resources has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 16% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 34% net income growth seen by Grange Resources over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing Grange Resources' net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 33% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Grange Resources is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Grange Resources Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Grange Resources is 28%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 72%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like Grange Resources is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Grange Resources has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Grange Resources' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 1 risk we have identified for Grange Resources visit our risks dashboard for free.

