Do Grange Resources's (ASX:GRR) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Grange Resources (ASX:GRR). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

See our latest analysis for Grange Resources

Grange Resources's Improving Profits

In the last three years Grange Resources's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like a firecracker arcing through the night sky, Grange Resources's EPS shot from AU$0.052 to AU$0.098, over the last year. You don't see 87% year-on-year growth like that, very often.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). The good news is that Grange Resources is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 5.2 percentage points to 34%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

ASX:GRR Income Statement, August 19th 2019 More

Grange Resources isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of AU$255m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Grange Resources Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Grange Resources shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold AU$19m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 7.6% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Should You Add Grange Resources To Your Watchlist?

Grange Resources's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering Grange Resources for a spot on your watchlist. One of Buffett's considerations when discussing businesses is if they are capital light or capital intensive. Generally, a company with a high return on equity is capital light, and can thus fund growth more easily. So you might want to check this graph comparing Grange Resources's ROE with industry peers (and the market at large).