Granger Smith’s wife responds to ‘cruel’ comments about son who died

Amber Smith, the wife of country singer Granger Smith, is calling out people who’ve made nasty comments about the death of their son River after the couple welcomed new son Maverick last weekend.

“I never like to give these people more attention than they deserve, but it’s a reminder that we live in a dark world, where people judge one another, and say the most hurtful, cruel things,” Amber wrote Tuesday on her Instagram story, alongside a snapshot of a trio of social media posts questioning their parenting skills.

Amber Smith has some words for people who've made insensitive comments about her and late son River. (amberemilysmith / Instagram)

“Please think before you type or speak your opinions,” she added. “The Bible tells us that the tongue is a fire — James 3:6 The tongue is also a fire,(A) a world of evil among the parts of the body. It corrupts the whole body,(B) sets the whole course of one’s life on fire, and itself set on fire by hell.”

“Choose to be the light,” Smith wrote in another message in her Instagram story. “And know who you are in Jesus Christ so when flaming darts come are way you are wearing the armor of God. Not today Satan.”

Amber shares a moment with Maverick. (amberemilysmith / Instagram)

Granger Smith announced Maverick’s birth on Saturday in an Instagram post.

“He’s here! Wow…so many emotions,” Smith, 41, captioned a picture of Amber and the baby in the hospital. “Maverick Beckham Smith made his debut today. He and @amberemilysmith are doing great.”

The couple is also parents to son Lincoln, 7, and daughter, 9.

River was 3 when he drowned at the family’s Texas home in 2019.

The couple revealed Amber was pregnant in March in an Instagram post.

“Our story isn’t finished yet, and neither is yours!” he wrote, in part. “Through our suffering and joy, God’s glory radiates through it all! A new Smith boy is due in August.”

In May, the Smiths announced they would name the baby Maverick, explaining it had a connection to River, with both names having the letters R, I and V in them.

“I wanted this baby to have his own identity, and I didn’t want him to be so tied to River,” Amber shared in a YouTube video. “But I did want him to have a little piece of his brother in his name.”

Granger, who had pointed to his own “failure as a father” after River’s death, has opened up about the difficulties of mourning and moving on.

“It has been a process and every day is different,” Smith said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna last December. “We try to hang on to the days where we find meaning and purpose, and spreading the message where we could help others that are going through something similar or anybody that’s suffering.”

Amber has also been transparent about her grief.

“My heart will never be the same. I will never be the same,” she wrote on Instagram one month after River’s death.

“Yes, I have strong moments, but I also (as any grieving mother would do) cry, scream, question, and fall to my knees. Then I get back up and fight,” she added.

