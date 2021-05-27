Granholm sells stock in electric bus maker that Biden touted

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MATTHEW DALY
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has sold her ownership interest in an electric bus maker that President Joe Biden touted during a “virtual visit” last month.

A spokesman said Granholm sold her holdings in California-based Proterra this week, clearing a net gain of $1.6 million. The sale fulfills Granholm's obligations under an ethics agreement three months before an August deadline, the Energy Department said.

“Secretary Granholm has acted in full accordance with the comprehensive ethical standards set by the Biden administration and has completed her divestment well ahead of the time required by her ethics agreement,'' spokesman Kevin Liao said in an email.

Details of the sale will be released by the Office of Government Ethics, although the timing is not certain.

Republicans had criticized Granholm’s holdings in the company, noting the Biden administration's focus on electric vehicles as part of its push to address climate change. Criticism grew louder after Biden's online visit to a Proterra manufacturing facility in South Carolina to highlight U.S. electric vehicle makers.

Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, asked the Energy Department's inspector general to investigate whether Granholm's ownership in the company represented a conflict of interest. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., a member of the House Oversight Committee, also pressed Granholm for details on her relationship to Proterra.

Granholm, a former Proterra board member, pledged during her confirmation hearing to recuse herself from any matters with “a direct and predictable effect on the financial interests of Proterra'' until she completed sale of her interest in the company.

Granholm and the White House said she had nothing to do with the planning of Biden's online visit.

Granholm, a former Michigan governor, is a longtime proponent of electric vehicles and has promoted their use as energy secretary, calling them a key part of Biden's climate strategy.

The Energy Department said Granholm's stock sale came 89 days after she was sworn in as energy secretary, less than half the 180 days required by her ethics agreement.

Recommended Stories

  • White America has an ingrained fear of blackness. It’s time to let go of that fear

    The deployment of wildly unreasonable subjective fear is often sufficient to justify a wide range of reactions, even murder People lay flowers at a memorial in George Floyd Square in Minneapolis. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images It has been a year since George Floyd last drew breath. It has been a year since the multiple videos of his death spread worldwide; since passionate demonstrations swept cities and towns; since personnel carriers filled with soldiers crawled through American streets; since “saying” his or her name became a ubiquitous incantation, an infinitely unspooling litany of death. In the year since, Derek Chauvin, the police officer whose coldly dispassionate gaze riveted our own, was convicted on all counts. It was hard to unsee. And we saw. Moreover, the witnesses against him included the chief of police; the instructor in techniques of restraint at the academy where Chauvin had trained; the police dispatcher who was watching remotely and thought her screen was frozen because he stayed on top of Floyd for so long; the emergency medical technician who had to reach around Chauvin’s knee to take a pulse (there was none) because Chauvin refused to move even after the ambulance had arrived; Floyd’s weeping (white) girlfriend who testified to his gentle, generous and prayerful nature; the sheer number of bystanders who “called the police on the police”; the crying children; the shopkeepers; the passing martial arts professional who shouted at Chauvin repeatedly, telling him that that he was killing Floyd. I began my own career as a prosecutor and I have never seen a stronger case. There simply was no question. And yet … there was. Indeed, there was such great collective apprehension about whether Chauvin actually would be convicted that thousands of troops were called to the streets of Minneapolis before the verdict was read. That apprehension was a testament to how rare it is that police are convicted of even egregious misbehavior. Indeed, if Chauvin hadn’t been convicted, the biggest issue would not have been the much-discussed potential for riots, the larger emergency would have been whether there exists any legally enforceable limit at all to police’s exercise of deadly force. Derek Chauvin listens as the verdict is read in his trial for the death of George Floyd on 20 April. Photograph: AP A year on, any optimism I harbor is built on our aversion of that existential crisis. And yet I continue to worry because there are other cases. I worry because there is such a strong acculturated sense about who is presumed innocent or not in racial encounters, about who may be categorized as inherently “angry” or “threatening”. (Part of Chauvin’s unsuccessful defense rested on trying to depict the protesting onlookers as distractingly “angry”, “threatening” and unruly.) At this vexed moment, it is a truism that Americans of different races, ethnicities and religions are tense, wary of one another; but it is white fear of blackness that has the longest history, that is most intractable, and that still underwrites majoritarian tendencies to forgive even lethal police misconduct, and to rationalize punitive forms of segregation in housing, education and employment. In the domain of criminal procedure, that generalized fear is an evidentiary problem. Not just police officers, but self-appointed citizen vigilantes are often not prosecuted or charged at all when they allege mere free-floating decontextualized fear. If such cases actually proceed to trial – again, the Chauvin trial was a rarity – the deployment of wildly unreasonable subjective fear is often sufficient to justify killing innocent, unarmed people. I feared for my life. Who are you to judge? These are the two forces that we must bring into contention as a widespread pattern of response. “I feared …” as a subjective standard of self-exoneration. And then the follow-up banishment of any juridical review of that fear: “Who are you to judge?” This pair of immunizing assertions is built into the very structure of recent so-called “stand your ground laws” that expand self-defense as licensing shooting to kill, unqualified by any duty to retreat, in public places even where there are other non-violent options. Although such laws are race-neutral in language, dominant American assumptions about who can claim a sidewalk or public street as ground that is “yours” is a highly raced proposition. Consider Mark McCloskey, a personal injury lawyer from Missouri who, days ago, announced his intention to run for US Senate in 2022. McCloskey achieved memed infamy last July when journalists captured pictures of him and his wife, Patricia, brandishing guns and aiming them at a group of mostly black protesters who were passing their house en route to the mayor’s residence located farther down the street. McCloskey’s campaign website describes the couple as having “held off a violent mob through the exercise of their 2nd Amendment rights”. But there was no violence: the McCloskeys were upset because the crowd had transgressed a wrought-iron gate at the top of the street which the couple felt marked a boundary line between the entire neighborhood complex as a “private” venue and the public thoroughfare beyond. (There are at least 285 gated streets in St Louis, part of what urban planner Oscar Newman called the “defensible space theory”, designed to create as sense of privacy even when residents benefit from publicly subsidized police, sewer, fire and water services.) Patricia McCloskey and her husband, Mark, draw their firearms on protestors passing their home in St Louis on 28 June. Photograph: Lawrence Bryant/Reuters Once the protesters passed through that gate, McCloskey claimed that they “may as well have been in my living room … I was frightened. I was assaulted.” He felt that it was “like the storming of the Bastille”. “They’re angry, they’re screaming. They’ve got spittle coming out of their mouths. They’re coming towards our house.” The couple’s decision to display and point guns – an AR-15 assault rifle no less – was dressed in the legal terminology of immediacy, McCloskey insisting he was in “imminent fear” that “they would run me over, kill me”, and that “we’d be murdered within seconds. Our house would be burned down, our pets would be killed.” Again, the protesters were not in Mark McCloskey’s living room. They never so much as set foot on his lawn. They walked past his house. They did not “storm” his home. They passed, chanting loudly but entirely peacefully. In some neighborhoods any black person may be looked upon with suspicion. As a friend describes it, “it’s an almost magical power: we can inspire fear just by appearing.” I wish I could shrug off the McCloskeys’ exaggerated fear as idiosyncratic or delusional, but it’s not isolated. Fox News pundits such as Tucker Carlson or Sean Hannity give round-the-clock voice to the many white people who share the McCloskeys’ effusive and globalized fear of black people on “their” streets. That fear has inspired proliferation of dozens of “anti-riot” bills initiated in state legislatures, apparently aimed at Black Lives Matter protests (but not at the largely white crowds who broke into public buildings across the country culminating in the assault on the US Capitol on 6 January.) Consider just one bill, introduced in Alabama’s legislature in February 2021: had it been enacted, it would have “provide[d] that if an active riot is occurring within 500 feet of the premises, a person in lawful possession or control of the premises may use deadly physical force to defend the premises from criminal mischief or burglary”. Happily enough, the bill was defeated. But it illustrates a too-ubiquitous sentiment percolating through our polity. Authorizing not just the police but private citizens like the McCloskeys to use lethal force – based on subjective perceptions of danger to things, not just to persons – is a rationalized mitigation of culpability almost never extended in practice to black people. Mark McCloskey, meanwhile, has sworn fealty to “Donald Trump’s agenda” in announcing his new “call to public duty”. As his website summarizes it: “God came knocking on my door last summer disguised as an angry mob.” In the year since George Floyd died, I am relieved that the jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of murder. But anti-protest laws and anti-Black Lives Matter backlash have been significant responses to the attempted reform movement that his death inspired. I cannot yet dismiss the thrumming of those who insist that it is “natural”, obvious, rational and “reasonable” to apportion our collective fears by “colorblind” but coded hierarchies of racial “threat”. Fear should not govern everything. Fear cannot excuse everything. Fear heals nothing. And healing is the hard road still ahead.

  • Ex-prisoners are going hungry amid barriers, bans to benefits on the outside

    Stripped of benefits, some former prisoners are forced to rely on charity. Chandan KhannaA/AFP via Getty Images)Around 600,000 people are released annually from the U.S.‘s sprawling prisons network. Many face considerable barriers as a result of their convictions when it comes to essentials in life, like getting a job or a home. It can even be harder to feed themselves. Formerly incarcerated people are twice as likely to suffer food insecurity as the general population, with 1 in 5 ex-prisoners finding it difficult to obtain regular, nutritious meals. A 2013 survey of recently released prisoners came up with an even more stark finding: More than 90% were food insecure. Of the more than 100 formerly incarcerated people included in that study, 37% reported that they did not eat anything for a whole day at one point in the previous month. Lifelong ban on benefits Compounding the problem is that some formerly incarcerated persons are denied access to parts of the U.S.’s life-sustaining social safety. Twenty-five years ago, Congress passed a bill that imposed lifetime bans on convicted drug felons’ receiving Temporary Aid to Needy Families (TANF) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) – two federal programs aimed at alleviating the effects of poverty and food insecurity among Americans. A number of states have since opted out of the ban. But 27 still have modified versions, often requiring that people with a drug conviction submit to drug testing or meet other eligibility criteria before they can receive SNAP payments. One state, South Carolina, still has the full ban in place. The Biden administration recently announced its intention to change this. Included in the US$1.8 trillion American Families Plan is a provision to “facilitate re-entry for formerly incarcerated individuals through SNAP eligibility.” As scholars who research food security among marginalized populations, we believe the current federal policy is inconsistent with the need to support reentry for formerly incarcerated people. As the proposed American Families plan notes, the ban on convicted drug felons’ receiving SNAP disproportionately affects Black Americans. It also is a major barrier to rehabilitation and increases the chances of recidivism among recently released prisoners. Victims in the war on drugs The idea of banning drug felons from public assistance started during the push to reform welfare in the 1990s. It followed years of media reports and conservative politicians demonizing people who received food and cash benefits in addition to low-rent housing. Recipients were characterized as lazy and unwilling to work, giving rise to stories of “welfare queens” living off handouts in low-income public housing. Meanwhile, “war on drugs” policies popularized during the Nixon and Reagan administrations conditioned an American public to more punitive conditions for those convicted of drug offenses. Such “tough on crime” policies culminated in the signing of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act in 1994. That legislation, drafted by then-Sen. Joe Biden, resulted in a swelling of the U.S. prison network. It imposed longer sentences on violent and drug offenses and brought in the the “three strikes” rule that saw mandatory life imprisonment for a third violent offense conviction. The ban on SNAP payments for those found guilty of drug offenses came two years later in the innocuous-sounding Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996. The provision, inserted in the bill by Texas Republican Sen. Phil Gramm, asserted that any individual convicted of a drug felony would not be eligible for “benefits under the food stamp program” or cash through TANF. Arguing his point in Congress, Gramm explained: “If we are serious about our drug laws, we ought not to give people welfare benefits who are violating the nation’s drug laws.” The ban likely affected the lives of a huge number of people in the U.S. Around 20 million people have a felony conviction in the U.S. In 2020, around 20% of the 2.3 million incarcerated people had been convicted for a drug charge. This includes an increasing number of women. Studies have shown that SNAP reduces the likelihood of being food insecure by 30%. It is also associated with improved health and reduced health care costs. And for formerly incarcerated people, there are also other benefits. If the aim of the 1996 ban was to reduce the chances of re-offending, then evidence suggests the opposite is true. A 2016 study of the effects of a modified version of the ban in Florida found that it increased recidivism. “The increase is driven by financially motivated crimes, suggesting that the cut in benefits causes ex-offenders to return to crime to make up for the lost transfer income,” the author concluded. Meanwhile, a 2013 study of formerly incarcerated people and HIV risk behaviors found that those who reported going a whole day without eating at one point in the previous month were more likely to also report using heroin or cocaine before sex, or exchanging sex for money. [Explore the intersection of faith, politics, arts and culture. Sign up for This Week in Religion.] Supporting ex-prisoners, and their families The burden of the ban on convicted drug felons’ receiving SNAP disproportionately fell on Black Americans. For years, Black drug offenders have been the principal targets in the “war on drugs.” Black Americans are more than five times as likely to be incarcerated as white Americans. This is not because Black Americans use more drugs than their white counterparts. Recent data indicates that drug consumption among Black Americans is similar to or sometimes less than that of their white counterparts. This racial gap in incarceration rates for drugs offenses will likely mean Black Americans have been affected by lifelong bans on SNAP payments at a greater rate. And it adds an additional burden on not only formerly incarcerated people, but also their families. As the Biden administration noted in calling for the ban to be revoked: “SNAP is a critical safety net for many individuals as they search for employment to support themselves and their families.” The unfairness of the ban has increasingly been acknowledged by individual states that have opted out from imposing it – 22 states and D.C. to date. But barriers remain, with some states requiring drug treatment, drug testing and parole compliance to enable eligibility. Even if the lifelong ban on formerly incarcerated people’s receiving benefits is revoked at a federal level, food insecurity in the U.S. will no doubt remain a problem – and one that continues to disproportionately affect Black Americans. But doing so will remove at least one barrier to the successful reintegration into society of members of America’s vast prison network.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Margaret Lombe, Boston College and Von Nebbitt, Washington University in St Louis. Read more:Huge numbers of the formerly incarcerated are unemployed, but there are some promising solutionsMore people are dying in American prisons – here’s how they face the end of their lives The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • 'Some people have no shame': Biden mocks Republicans' embrace of bill they voted against

    "Not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan," Biden said, pulling out a list of GOP lawmakers who voted against the bill and have since promoted it.

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • ‘This guy is a disaster’: GOP insiders terrified Trump’s rallies are going to derail midterm chances

    Republican congressional aide says if they win back majority in 2022, ‘it’s going to be in spite of Trump — not because of Trump’

  • Man has hand amputated because US police handcuffed him too tightly, his lawyers say

    He underwent four operations in which doctors removed his fingertips and later his entire hand

  • How Alex Nedeljkovic changed the Hurricanes’ plans for a playoff goalie rotation

    All season long Carolina rotated its goaltenders, giving time Alex Nedeljkovic, Petr Mrazek and James Reimer. But in the playoffs, it’s been all ‘Ned,’ all the time.

  • Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan List Former Beverly Hills Marital Home

    The place was originally owned by the late Carrie Fisher

  • Giant tortoise thought to be extinct found in Galapagos

    ‘Hope is alive’ as the search for more Chelonoidis phantasticus tortoises begins

  • Travelers are heading South for Memorial Day, data show. Here are top destinations

    Did your city make the list?

  • Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer: Armed, Masked Men Put Her Body in My Trunk

    YouTubeMollie Tibbetts’ accused killer took the stand on his own behalf Wednesday, sharing a dramatic story with jurors about how he was kidnapped by two armed, masked men and ordered to track down the University of Iowa student before one of them murdered her.Testifying through a translator, Cristian Bahena Rivera, a 26-year-old Mexican national who came to the U.S. illegally to work at an Iowa dairy farm, claimed that the two men ambushed him inside his trailer on July 18, 2018—and forced him to drive them around until they located Tibbetts.Eventually, one of the men, armed with a knife, got out of the car and disappeared for at least 10 minutes, he testified. When the man returned, he asked Bahena Rivera to drive another “300 meters” before telling him to stop and hand over his keys.“I just heard a movement in the car and then that the trunk closed,” Bahena Rivera told jurors in Scott County Court during his first-degree murder trial. He said that he drove the men until they reached a white house, where they again took his keys and phone and told him to wait a few minutes before he was free to go.Investigators Told Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer He ‘Blacked Out’: Defense“Before they leave one of them tells me not to say anything about what had happened,” Bahena said, adding that the men said they “knew” about his daughter and ex-girlfriend. “I got out of the car because I did not have my keys. Obviously, I knew there was something in the trunk because previously I had felt when they had placed when they had put something in the trunk.”Bahena Rivera said that when he opened the trunk and saw Tibbetts’ body, he panicked and decided to move her “very heavy” remains to a cornfield.“I picked her up and then I put her in the cornfield,” he said, adding that he covered her with corn stalks “because I didn’t want to leave her...I didn’t want her to be too exposed to the sun.”“I left her exactly how she was in the trunk,” he added.The dairy farm worker added that he didn’t immediately go to the police about the horrific ordeal, because he was “scared” that he would be implicated in the crime.At trial, prosecutors have argued that Bahena Rivera stabbed Tibbetts at least seven times on July 18, 2018, near the Brooklyn, Iowa, home where she was staying.About a month later, the young woman’s body was found when Bahena Rivera directed authorities to the cornfield where he said he hid her—after an 11-hour interrogation and a visit from federal immigration authorities.Bahena Rivera’s defense team has argued that investigators coerced a confession out of their client, leading him to believe he had “blacked out” when he stabbed Tibbetts. Defense attorney Jennifer Frese said the confession was the result of Bahena Rivera’s exhaustion after a 12-hour shift at the dairy farm, relentless questions from authorities who refused to let him see his family, and his arrest for being undocumented.Pamela Romero, a former Iowa police officer, testified last Thursday that when she interviewed Bahena Rivera on Aug. 20, 2018, he “wanted to talk to me” and eventually acknowledged that video footage showed his black Chevy Malibu circling her as she was running.Several hours later—after he was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement—he confessed to “blacking out” and murdering Tibbetts, Romero said.Mollie Tibbetts’ Killer Recalled ‘Covering Her With Corn Stalks,’ Prosecutor Says in Trial Opening“He said that Mollie tried to slap him and was screaming at him,” Romero testified. “Mr. Rivera said this is when he became angry. He stated that when he gets angry, he usually blacks out.”But Bahena Rivera insisted Wednesday that he actually lied to Romero and the other investigators, and never said a word about the armed men he claims surprised him at his apartment, warning him he “shouldn’t do anything stupid.”He said that police eventually told him they had evidence his phone was with Tibbetts’ phone, and that her hair was found in his car. As the questions began to mount, Bahena Rivera told jurors he felt pressure to agree with authorities.“If I helped them, if I told them what they wanted to hear, that they would help me,” he said after he was asked what he thought Romero meant when she told him in the interview to “help himself.”Bahena Rivera said that after hours of questions, he relented and agreed to take investigators to the spot where he hid Tibbetts’ body.“For one, I was already very tired and I wanted to stop. And most importantly they told me to put myself in the family's position and to think about if she was my daughter, what would I have done,” he said.During cross-examination, prosecutors grilled Bahena Rivera about his sudden reversal, getting the farmhand to admit he told Romero he was angry at Tibbetts.“You were given an opportunity in the presence of law enforcement to tell what you’ve told us here today..and you chose not to do that,” Brown said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • San Jose shooting: Eight victims identified as neighbours describe killer as ‘scary, mean’

    Neighbour of suspected gunman recalls how he yelled at him once and never responded to greetings

  • A Ceasefire Won’t Protect Palestinians From Looming Climate Threats—Or Israel From the Fallout

    The May 21 ceasefire between Israel and Hamas won't allow Palestinians to prepare for the looming threats of climate change

  • WhatsApp sues Indian government over new internet rules

    The messaging app WhatsApp has sued the Indian government seeking to defend its users’ privacy and stop new rules that would require it to make messages “traceable” to external parties. WhatsApp filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the Delhi High Court. It is arguing that government rules regarding the traceability of messages are unconstitutional and undermine the fundamental right to privacy.

  • Yellen says economic recovery likely to be 'bumpy'

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says that the economic recovery is going to be “bumpy” with high inflation readings likely to last through the end of this year. In testimony before a House Appropriations subcommittee Thursday, Yellen was asked about a big jump in prices reported last week, which showed consumer price index rising by 4.2% over the past year, the largest 12-month gain since 2008. Yellen said that the April price increase was the result of a number of special factors related to the economy opening back up.

  • Indy 500 winner Sato wants third race victory and a party

    Takuma Sato held out his fists and flashed his oversized 2017 and 2020 Indianapolis 500 championship rings that spend more time in safekeeping than as a daily accessory. The rings can be a bit much for a driver who still lives in an upstairs bedroom in the house of his long-time business manager in suburban Indianapolis. Uncomfortable, perhaps, at the oversized rocks, Sato jokes he can still squeeze a third championship ring on one more finger.

  • Nigeria: Thirty bodies found after boat accident in Kebbi state

    About 150 people were on the vessel and at least 20 have reportedly been rescued.

  • Mysterious Havana Syndrome sufferers claim Biden is ignoring them and 'energy attacks' on US

    Diplomats have suffered brain injuries after experiencing the strange symptoms

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • Extensive damage strewn across Maryland after thunderstorms

    Intense storms moved through parts of Maryland Wednesday night, leaving behind plenty of damage. Thunderstorms moved through the WBAL-TV 11 viewing area Wednesday night, bringing with them lightning, heavy rain and strong wind gusts that produced significant damage in some parts. By Thursday morning, crews were left to clean up after two huge trees were brought down by the storm at an apartment complex on Oak Green Circle in Ellicott City. Twelve residents were displaced.