Granite Bay burglars steal over $1 million of property Placer County Sheriff’s Office says

(FOX40.COM) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said two recently arrested suspects are believed to have stolen over $1 million worth of property.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects are believed to be connected to several burglaries including some that took place out of state.

The two suspects were arrested on Nov. 10 following a burglary on Douglas Ranch Drive that led to a police pursuit, which ended with the suspect’s crashing into a sign in Sacramento County.

Police said the arrests bring the total number of arrests in the county with connections to “transnational theft operations” to five in the past year and about 20 burglaries.

The suspects were booked into the Placer County Jail on charges of attempted burglary, felony evading, and conspiracy and were not given bail after the judge determined that they were a flight risk.

