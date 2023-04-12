Granite City High one of multiple Illinois schools to receive hoax threat calls Wednesday

The same day Granite City High School received a false threat leading to a swarm of police cars and ambulances responding, other Illinois schools also had fake threats.

Rockford East High School, Dixon and Freeport high schools all received threats of gun violence Wednesday, WIFR reports, and the threats were deemed false.

“Due to the caller’s response to the questions, it was very clear that this caller was attempting a ‘swatting’ situation at Dixon High School,” according to the Dixon Police Department. https://t.co/N6ouKr4woJ — Sauk Valley Media - Shaw Local (@saukvalley) April 12, 2023

The Mount Vernon Police Department said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning the department received a call about a “possible armed person” at Mt. Vernon High School. The police department reported later the school is secure and the call was a “prank.”

The Mount Vernon Police Department said Wednesday a “prank” threat was made to Mt. Vernon High School.

Whitney Young High School officials received a 911 call Wednesday morning saying an active shooter was in the building, ABC 7 reported. Chicago police officers confirmed it was a prank call.







The Carbondale Police Department reported a hoax threat to Carbondale High School Wednesday, as well.

Update: Carbondale PD responded to a hoax call regarding an active shooter at CCHS at 9:59 a.m. The School Resource Officer was present, and additional officers arrived within two minutes, but no threats were discovered. Press Release: https://t.co/pGC3dKHiXx https://t.co/mFzYjGyv8c — Carbondale Police (@CarbondalePD) April 12, 2023

At least 12 schools in Illinois received threats Wednesday, FOX 2 reported, and the Illinois State Police have said none of the threats have been credible.

Illinois is not the only state to receive similar false threats. NPR reported in October 182 schools in 28 states received false threat calls between Sept. 13 and Oct. 21.

Making hoax threats through email, text or social media is a federal crime.

This story may be updated.

Live updates: No credible threat to Granite City school, district spokesman reports