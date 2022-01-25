Granite City man arrested driving stolen car, charged with home invasion and robbery

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office on Monday charged a Granite City man with home invasion and robbery.

Darron L. Stafford, 42, of Granite City was charged with home invasion, residential burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated fleeing, and other offenses related to motor vehicles.

According to a release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to a reported home invasion and robbery in the 5300 block of Illinois Route 162 near Glen Carbon at 8:37 p.m. on Jan 22 and discovered that a resident’s car had been taken.

Nobody was home at the time of the robbery.

After an alert was put out with a description of the stolen vehicle, deputies spotted it traveling northbound on Fosterburg Road, about 20 miles north of Glen Carbon.

Police attempted to pull the car over, but Stafford refused to stop and continued to flee northbound into Macoupin County, the release stated. He stopped the stolen vehicle on Brighton Bunker Hill Road, where he got out and ran.

He was captured in the 4000 block of Bunker Hill Road in Brighton on Saturday at about 9:22 p.m. and transported to the Madison County Jail.

Bond for Stafford was set at $750,000, according to charging documents.