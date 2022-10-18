Granite City man charged with possessing handgun at homecoming football game

An 18-year-old man is facing felony charges in Madison County after allegedly possessing a handgun at Granite City High School’s homecoming football game on Friday night.

State’s Attorney Tom Haine’s office on Monday charged Tommyndre J. McCarter, of Granite City, with one count of unlawful use of weapons and one count of aggravated unlawful use of weapons.

McCarter was at the football game with a Taurus G2c .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun, according to the charging document.

Assistant Police Chief Nick Novacich, spokesman for Granite City Police Department, the arresting agency, didn’t immediately return a call for comment on Tuesday afternoon.

Granite City High School posted photos from the homecoming game on its Facebook page Monday but made no mention of the arrest.

The school’s athletic department referred questions to Principal Daren DePew, who didn’t immediately return a call for comment on Tuesday afternoon.

McCarter appeared before Madison County Circuit Court Associate Judge Janet Heflin on Tuesday. She set bail at $50,000 and allowed him to be released on his own recognizance.

McCarter stated that he couldn’t afford an attorney and asked that a public defender be appointed to represent him, according to the judge’s order. His next court date is Nov. 4.

The Granite City Warriors played the Quincy Notre Dame High School Raiders on Friday night.

Unlawful use of weapons is a Class 3 felony, punishable by two to five years in prison on conviction. Aggravated unlawful use of weapons is a Class 4 felony, punishable by one to three years.