Granite City man faces child porn charges from Illinois Attorney General’s office

The Illinois Attorney General’s office on Friday charged a Granite City man with possessing child porn.

Sergio Alberto Zuniga-Chapol, 24, was charged in Madison County Circuit Court with 15 counts of possession of child porn after law enforcement searched his home, according to a news release from Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office.

The charges are Class 2 felonies, which are punishable by up 28 years in prison.

An attorney for Zuniga-Chapol was not listed in the online court record as of Saturday. Circuit Judge Kyle Napp set his bond at $500,000.

A task force in the Attorney General’s office handled the investigation with assistance from the Granite City Police Department, Pontoon Beach Police Department, Bethalto Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s office.

The Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigates the downloading of child porn online. It receives tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The attorney general’s news release stated that tips have increased by 26% from 2021 to 2022.

Citizens can report online child sexual exploitation at cybertipline.com and child abuse at dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov.