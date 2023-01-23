Granite City man sentenced for murder, robbery of a former friend

An 18-year-old from Granite City was sentenced to 32 years in prison for the fatal shooting and armed robbery of another teen.

In October, a jury convicted Nicholas Rickman III on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery in connection with the death of Sean D. Williams, 18, of Madison.

Madison County prosecutors had asked for a maximum 40-year sentence. Rickman was just 16 when the crimes were committed.

“Understandably, for the family and loved ones of Sean, no sentence could possibly feel adequate. Their loss is immeasurable,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said. “Yet I hope that this conviction and sentence will help them begin to heal.”

A co-defendant, 19-year-old Deandre Richardson, previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

Granite City police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Madison Avenue on June 4, 2020 at 10:33 p.m. for a report of shots fired, according to the charging documents. When police arrived, they found Williams unconscious with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Gateway Regional Hospital in Granite City, where he was later pronounced dead.

Charging documents state that Richardson and Rickman robbed Williams of a .40-caliber gun and cannabis at gunpoint before fatally shooting him.

At the trial, Assistant State’s Attorney Morgan Hudson and Assistant State’s Attorney Katie Warren presented evidence and testimony showing that Rickman and Williams were friends, but Rickman lured Williams to the residence to commit the crime.

The prosecutors also showed that Rickman tried to hide from police in the days after the killing by turning off his phone and shaving his hair.

In a victim-impact statement to the court, Harold Wilson Sr., said his grandson was a singer who had been offered a recording contract, but also was considering enlistment with the Air Force, as an uncle had done.

He recalled Williams as being helpful and loving to his family, he said.

“Sean’s murder has been devastating on our entire family,” Wilson stated.

Williams’ mother, Shawndell Williams, told the court her faith has allowed her to find forgiveness.

“I’ve suffered, yet survived one of the most traumatic hardships of my life with the loss of my youngest son,” she said.

Haine commended the work of prosecutors Hudson and Warren, along with Granite City Police, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, Illinois State Police and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.