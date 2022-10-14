Granite City man sentenced to prison after crashing into home, killing 73-year-old woman

A Granite City man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after crashing his pickup truck into a 73-year-old woman’s home and killing her in 2021.

Jonathan M. Beasley, 48, of Granite City had pleaded guilty to aggravated driving while under the influence resulting in death. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Beasley’s sentencing in a news release on Friday.

Beasley crashed his truck into Virginia Ohren’s Granite City home on July 5, 2021. His blood alcohol level was 0.255%, according to the prosecutor. Drivers are considered intoxicated when their blood alcohol level is 0.08% or more.

Granite City Police determined Beasley had visited “various bars” that evening, Haine stated in the release.

“This tragedy was totally preventable,” Haine stated. “Virginia Ohren meant so much to her family and to her community. We hope that the resolution of this case provides some closure for her loved ones.”

According to the Labor Tribune, Ohren had worked for 33 years at the U.S. Steel Granite City Works and remained active in her retirment as a member of the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees Chapter 7-34-2.

She was born in Breese and later married John “Jack” Ohren, who died in 1998, according to her obituary. She is survived by a dauther, a son and five grandchildren.