Granite City man who teaches in St. Louis elementary school faces child porn charges

An elementary school teacher who lives in Granite City and works in St. Louis faces child pornography charges, the Illinois State Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday.

Ralph D. Hailey III, 46, was charged on Thursday with reproduction of child pornography and possession of child pornography, according to a news release from Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Madison County court records.

Hailey is a computer science teacher at Gibson Elementary School in St. Louis, according to the news release.

A representative of either the St. Louis Public Schools or Gibson Elementary School could not be reached for comment about Hailey’s status with the school district.

Hailey’s bond was set at $300,000. The Madison County court records do not list an attorney for Hailey. Records were not available on whether Hailey was still being held Thursday.

Hailey was arrested after Raoul’s investigators, with the assistance of the Granite City Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service, conducted a search of Hailey’s residence in the 30 block of Steelcrest Drive in Granite City and discovered evidence of child pornography, the news release stated.

If convicted, Hailey faces up to 30 years in prison on the felony reproduction of child pornography charge and up to seven years in prison on the felony possession of child pornography charge, according to the news release.

The date of Hailey’s arrest was not available.

His name was listed on the staff section of Gibson Elementary School’s website Thursday.

Raoul’s office, with a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, runs the Illinois Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that investigates child exploitation crimes and trains law enforcement agencies.

“Individuals who exploit innocent children through the dissemination of child pornography must be held accountable,” Raoul said in the news release.