Granite City’s next school superintendent has a long history with District 9

Granite City Community Unit School District 9 announced the name of its next superintendent Thursday.

Don Harris, a 1994 Granite City High School graduate with 26 years of experience in education and a doctorate in educational administration, will start July 1, 2024.

Granite City District 9’s Board of Education voted unanimously at its board meeting Wednesday evening to name Harris as superintendent following Stephanie Cann’s retirement at the end of the 2023-24 school year. Cann, a Granite City alumna who has served as superintendent for the past four years, announced her retirement at the October board meeting.

“Dr. Harris has demonstrated impressive qualifications and dedication throughout his career, and we believe that his continued leadership in the role of superintendent will be an asset to our district as we continue to progress,” Board President Tallin Curran said in a news release.

Harris is currently serving his fourth year as principal at Lake Education Support Services Center in District 9 and will continue to while also transitioning to his new role.

“We are grateful to have Superintendent Cann assisting with this transition, and we thank her for her continued service as she completes her final school year,” Curran added.

“Together, we will build on our achievements and continue to provide an excellent education for all our students.”

Before becoming principal at Lake, Harris worked for 14 years at the board office, including 13 as the district’s director of student services.

He started his education career as a physical education teacher in the Hazelwood School District in St. Louis for seven years prior to his first administrative position as principal at a PreK-8 Attendance Center in Sorento, Illinois.

Harris holds a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Blackburn University as well as a master’s degree in educational administration, education specialist degree in educational administration and doctorate in educational administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.